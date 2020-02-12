UrduPoint.com
Moscow Confirms Invitation For North Korea's New Foreign Minister - Ambassador

Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:54 PM

Moscow has confirmed the invitation for North Korea's new Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon and hopes he will hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in 2020, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora has said in an interview with Sputnik

"I hope that Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov will have an opportunity to get acquainted with North Korea's new Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon in 2020. We sent the invitation to visit Moscow to the previous North Korean foreign minister last year, and we have already confirmed it for the new minister," Matsegora said.

