Moscow Confirms It Completed 2nd Stage of Delivery of S-400 Components to Turkey on Sunday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Moscow completed the second stage of the delivery of components of the S-400 air defense system to Turkey on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a similar announcement was made by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

"On September 15, military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, within the framework of fulfilling a contract, completed the second stage of the delivery of components of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to Turkey," the Russian ministry said.