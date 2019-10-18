- Home
- Moscow Confirms It Gave US Note of Protest Over Incident With US Diplomats in Severodvinsk
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:37 PM
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it had given a note of protest to the United States in connection with the recent incident with US diplomats, who had to be removed from a train in Severodvinsk, northwestern Russia, as they were passing through an access-restricted area without proper permits
When asked about the note, the ministry said that "it has already been handed."