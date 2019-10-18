UrduPoint.com
Moscow Confirms It Gave US Note Of Protest Over Incident With US Diplomats In Severodvinsk

Moscow Confirms It Gave US Note of Protest Over Incident With US Diplomats in Severodvinsk

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it had given a note of protest to the United States in connection with the recent incident with US diplomats, who had to be removed from a train in Severodvinsk, northwestern Russia, as they were passing through an access-restricted area without proper permits

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it had given a note of protest to the United States in connection with the recent incident with US diplomats, who had to be removed from a train in Severodvinsk, northwestern Russia, as they were passing through an access-restricted area without proper permits.

When asked about the note, the ministry said that "it has already been handed."

