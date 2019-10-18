Moscow Confirms It Gave US Note of Protest Over Incident With US Diplomats in Severodvinsk

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that it had given a note of protest to the United States in connection with the recent incident with US diplomats, who had to be removed from a train in Severodvinsk , northwestern Russia , as they were passing through an access-restricted area without proper permits.

When asked about the note, the ministry said that "it has already been handed."