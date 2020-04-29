Moscow Confirms Online Meeting of Normandy Format Foreign Ministers on Thursday

The video conference of foreign ministers of the Normandy format countries will be held on April 30, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Wednesday

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that the video conference would be held on April 30.

Berlin confirmed the meeting earlier in the day.

"Tomorrow, the Russian foreign minister will take part in a video conference of the Normandy format foreign ministers. It is planned to discuss the implementation of the Minsk set of measures and decisions of the Paris summit, which took place in December 2019," Zakharova said at a briefing.