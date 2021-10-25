UrduPoint.com

Moscow Confirms Participation In Iran's Conference On Afghanistan On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Moscow Confirms Participation in Iran's Conference on Afghanistan on Wednesday

Russia will take part in the conference on Afghanistan that Iran hosts on Wednesday, potentially at the ministerial level, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia will take part in the conference on Afghanistan that Iran hosts on Wednesday, potentially at the ministerial level, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We will participate," Kabulov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov can possibly deliver an address at the event, the diplomat added.

