MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia will take part in the conference on Afghanistan that Iran hosts on Wednesday, potentially at the ministerial level, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We will participate," Kabulov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov can possibly deliver an address at the event, the diplomat added.