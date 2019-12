Moscow Confirms Plans to Hold Meeting Between Medvedev, Belarusian Prime Minister on Dec 6

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The Russian government confirmed on Sunday that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was going to hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Rumas, on December 6.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Belarusian government said that Medvedev and Rumas had held a phone conversation on Sunday, and agreed to hold a meeting on December 6.

"Yes, the meeting will be held on December 6," the government's spokesman, Oleg Osipov, told Sputnik.