Moscow Confirms Russia-NATO Council Being Prepared, Date Undetermined Yet

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Moscow can confirm that a NATO-Russia Council meeting is being prepared, but no exact date has been set yet, Andrey Kelin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said a NATO-Russia Council meeting was planned for the next week to discuss the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"We are working on this and determining our position ... Last time [at the NATO-Russia Council held in January] we had an interesting attempt to explain our stance, which met with unanimous rejection on part of NATO members, and we are now looking at pros and cons of making another attempt to try and convey the truth to NATO members about who is breaching this treaty, explain the situation and try to find a solution .

.. NATO has certain proposals on dates, according to their schedule, and we are looking into how useful it would be," Kelin said.

He said there was no definitive date sate yet.