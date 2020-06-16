Moscow Confirms to EU Balkan States Should Not Chose 'Whether With EU or Against' - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russia has confirmed to the European Union that Balkan states should not be put against artificial choice "whether with the bloc or against," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following his talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We confirmed to our European partners Russia's principled position that the countries of the region should not be put before an artificial choice: either to the West or with Russia. We are all interested in the policy of all countries in Europe being multi-vector and open to dialogue with all those who are ready for such a dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," Lavrov said.

The top diplomats discussed the situation in the Western Balkans, including in the light of Lavrov's visit to Serbia on Thursday, which will be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the visit to Belgrade, the Russian minister will meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, as well as hold talks with his counterpart, Ivica Dacic.