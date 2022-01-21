UrduPoint.com

Moscow Confirms To London Readiness To Discuss All Security Issues - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Moscow Confirms to London Readiness to Discuss All Security Issues - Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed in a letter to UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace his readiness to discuss all pressing security issues, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday

Earlier this week, Wallace said he had invited Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss issues related to common security concerns.

"Shoigu confirmed to his British counterpart his readiness to discuss all topical security issues and, based on the principles of reciprocity, offered to hold talks in Moscow at any time convenient for the British defense minister," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian minister also noted that the resumption of contacts between Moscow and London would help reduce tensions in Europe, the statement added.

Moscow Russia Europe Visit London Wallace United Kingdom

