Moscow Confirms to London Readiness to Discuss All Security Issues - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed in a letter to UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace his readiness to discuss all pressing security issues, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Wallace said he had invited Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss issues related to common security concerns.

"Shoigu confirmed to his British counterpart his readiness to discuss all topical security issues and, based on the principles of reciprocity, offered to hold talks in Moscow at any time convenient for the British defense minister," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian minister also noted that the resumption of contacts between Moscow and London would help reduce tensions in Europe, the statement added.