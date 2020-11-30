Moscow Congratulated Sandu on Moldovan Presidential Election Victory - Kremlin

Moscow has congratulated Maia Sandu on winning the Moldovan presidential election; there are diplomatic-level talks with her team, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

"Our diplomats are in contact [with Sandu]. You know that President [Vladimir] Putin has congratulated her," Peskov told reporters.