Moscow Considering Introduction of Visas for Ukrainians - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Moscow is considering the introduction of a visa regime with Ukraine, but the decision is not made yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.

"We are discussing this issue with various departments.

Here, it is necessary to take into account the whole set of factors, including humanitarian ones. We do not want to make life difficult for those Ukrainian citizens who want to leave the country or the war zone and head to Russia. For them, obtaining visas would be a very difficult process then, especially in the current situation, when we do not even have an embassy in Kiev," Rudenko told reporters, noting that "the decision is not made yet."