Moscow Considering Using Russian Quota in ODIHR Observer Mission to US Midterms - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The possible use of the Russian quota in the monitoring mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to the US midterm elections is being considered, but there is no clear understanding regarding the participation of Russian representatives, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"The question of the possible use of the Russian quota in the OSCE/ODIHR mission is being studied. Theoretically, Russia's quota in the ODIHR mission is up to 15%, but it is not clear whether full participation is realistic," Vladimir Churov, Ambassador for Special Tasks at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.