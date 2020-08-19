Moscow considers it strange that the European Council is suggesting a new election in Belarus or assessing the recent presidential vote, as the EU was not an observer, an informed source in Russia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Moscow considers it strange that the European Council is suggesting a new election in Belarus or assessing the recent presidential vote, as the EU was not an observer, an informed source in Russia told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the people of Belarus wanted "democracy and new presidential elections.

" Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested, after an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders, that the presidential vote in Belarus was undemocratic and should be re-run.

"This [the EU statements] is very strange because the Europeans refused to be observers at Belarusian elections and only observers can provide objective assessment. They were not observers," the source said.

According to the source, the statements were "yet another element of external pressure and attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus."