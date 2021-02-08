Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats from Poland, Germany, Sweden Unjustified

Russia considers the expulsion of its diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland to be an unjustified and unfriendly step, Moscow has provided all justifications for the expulsion of European diplomats from Russia because of their participation in unauthorized rallies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that diplomats of Sweden, Poland and Germany who had participated in unauthorized rallies in Russia were declared personae non gratae and would leave the country in the near future. Earlier in the day, Poland, Germany and Sweden announced retaliatory steps and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from these countries.

"Today's decisions of Poland, Germany and Sweden are just unreasonable, unfriendly and are a continuation of the series of actions that the West is taking in regard to our country and which we qualify as interference in internal affairs," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

She stressed that Russia had expelled only those representatives of European embassies and consulates, "who were caught red-handed."

"But what is interesting is that when the collective West had been carrying out actions to expel Russian employees of foreign missions for several years, they did not give us any materials. When we substantiated our decisions, we provided proof, factual materials. We said that this was not a political gesture, but a well-grounded decision, with the facts at hand," Zakharova added.