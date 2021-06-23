UrduPoint.com
Moscow Considers Incident With UK Ship In Black Sea As Provocation - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:03 PM

Moscow considers the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea as a gross provocation, and the Russian Foreign Ministry intends to summon the UK ambassador, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Moscow considers the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea as a gross provocation, and the Russian Foreign Ministry intends to summon the UK ambassador, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"We qualify this as a gross British provocation that runs counter to international law and Russian legislation. I would also like to inform you that the British ambassador will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry of our country," Zakharova said during a briefing.

