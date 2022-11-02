UrduPoint.com

Moscow Considers Kiev's Guarantees Sufficient, Resumes Participation In Grain Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Moscow Considers Kiev's Guarantees Sufficient, Resumes Participation in Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia considers Ukraine's written guarantees received with the assistance of Turkey and the UN sufficient and resumes its participation in the grain deal, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russia believes that the guarantees received at the moment appear to be sufficient and resumes the implementation of the agreement ... suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine assured that the humanitarian corridor will be used only in accordance with the Black Sea Initiative, the statement added.

