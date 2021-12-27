UrduPoint.com

Moscow Considers Proposal To Hold Russia-NATO Council On Jan 12 - Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko

Moscow Considers Proposal to Hold Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12 - Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that Russia is considering the NATO proposal on holding Russia-NATO council on January 12, but many issues including composition of delegations are left to be resolved as currently there are no Russian representatives in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that Russia is considering the NATO proposal on holding Russia-NATO council on January 12, but many issues including composition of delegations are left to be resolved as currently there are no Russian representatives in Brussels.

"We are working on it.

Many issues including delegations' composition should be considered. It is a well-known fact that, as a result of NATO hostile acts, we do not have an envoy nor any accredited diplomat or a military representative to NATO. That is why all these issues are under the consideration," Grushko said.

The diplomat added that Russia assumes "that all our proposals including non-expansion of NATO would be subjected to considerations."

