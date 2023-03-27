Moscow Considers Situation in Israel to Be Internal Affair of Country - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Moscow considers the situation in Israel due to protests to be an internal affair of the country, but is concerned about it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

Mass protests against the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks.

According to Prime Minister Naftali Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.

"We do not interfere. Of course, we are following the situation with concern. Of course, this is an internal matter. The main thing is that this does not result in serious problems that would affect security, people, our embassy in Tel Aviv, the consulate general in Haifa," Bogdanov said.