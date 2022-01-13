(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Moscow considers the West's position on Russia's demand to NATO not to accept Ukraine and Georgia to be sly and duplicitous, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"The cunning and duplicity of our Western colleagues in this matter is manifested to the maximum extent.

It simply does not occur to anyone in the Western camp that anyone has their own security interests. Everything in NATO entirely limited on the interests of this particular alliance," Ryabkov said.

Moscow will not allow holding itself responsible for possible provocations around Ukraine, the diplomat said.

"We most resolutely warn both Kiev and its Western partners against such plans, if they are formed by someone, because this is just a road to nowhere," he added.