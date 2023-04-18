(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moscow considers UK ambassador Deborah Bronnert's statement about the case of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to be a "gross interference" in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Bronnert arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she was summoned.

"On April 18 ... Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she was strongly protested in connection with her own unacceptable statements and provocative statements by the leadership of the UK Foreign Office after the Moscow City Court sentenced a citizen of Russia V.

Kara-Murza in the case about treason and the spread of fake news about the Russian military," the ministry said.

The diplomat was informed that calls of foreign diplomats to cancel a verdict of a Russia court are considered "a gross interference in the internal affairs" of Russia.

"It was emphasized that such disrespectful behavior indicates a clear violation by London of the fundamental principles of diplomatic communication enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and runs counter to the status of the UK diplomatic mission in Moscow," the ministry added.