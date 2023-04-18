UrduPoint.com

Moscow Considers UK Ambassador's Statement About Kara-Murza's Case 'Interference'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Moscow Considers UK Ambassador's Statement About Kara-Murza's Case 'Interference'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Moscow considers UK ambassador Deborah Bronnert's statement about the case of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to be a "gross interference" in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Bronnert arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry where she was summoned.

"On April 18 ... Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she was strongly protested in connection with her own unacceptable statements and provocative statements by the leadership of the UK Foreign Office after the Moscow City Court sentenced a citizen of Russia V.

Kara-Murza in the case about treason and the spread of fake news about the Russian military," the ministry said.

The diplomat was informed that calls of foreign diplomats to cancel a verdict of a Russia court are considered "a gross interference in the internal affairs" of Russia.

"It was emphasized that such disrespectful behavior indicates a clear violation by London of the fundamental principles of diplomatic communication enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, and runs counter to the status of the UK diplomatic mission in Moscow," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia Vienna London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom April Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

26 minutes ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

41 minutes ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

56 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

56 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.