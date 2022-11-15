Moscow Considers UN Resolution on Reparations to Ukraine to Be Robbery Attempt - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The organizers of the resolution on the payment of reparations to Ukraine are trying to formalize a robbery using the United Nations platform, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly on Monday voted in favor of a resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation and a remedy mechanism for damages created by Russia in its special military operation in Ukraine.

"Naturally, the organizers of this process, they are trying to complete the robbery of our own gold and foreign exchange reserves, which were completely illegally blocked, in fact, (this is) the formalization of this robbery using the United Nations platform," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, taking into account the raider methods of their capture, the official added.