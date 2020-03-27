UrduPoint.com
Moscow Considers US Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro 'Absurd' - Zakharova

Fri 27th March 2020

Moscow Considers US Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro 'Absurd' - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia is surprised at US accusations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, and views such accusations as absurd, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

The US authorities offered on Thursday a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on charges of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States.

"We were surprised to learn about the indictment announced by the US Attorney General, in which the Venezuelan leadership is accused of direct participation in the international drug trafficking. Following the [US] plans to overthrow the legitimate Venezuelan authorities ... the American justice also promised a large sum for information that supposedly would help arrest President Maduro and other Venezuelan senior officials. Such statements sound absurd and wild, "Zakharova said at a briefing.

