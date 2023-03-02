(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moscow considers the US demand to gain inspection access to Russian nuclear facilities as utter cynicism in the current conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The situation was further aggravated as a result of the US attempts to 'test' the security of Russian strategic facilities declared under the START Treaty by assisting the Kiev regime in carrying out armed attacks against them. Against this background, we consider as utter cynicism the demands of Washington, with reference to the provisions of the START Treaty, to provide it with an inspection access to Russia's nuclear facilities," Ryabkov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva.