Moscow Considers US Pressure Over Contacts With Venezuela Unacceptable - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:13 PM

Moscow Considers US Pressure Over Contacts With Venezuela Unacceptable - Ryabkov

Moscow does not accept US pressure over the interaction between Russia and Venezuela, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday following talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Moscow does not accept US pressure over the interaction between Russia and Venezuela, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday following talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Helsinki.

"We understand their [US] desire to overhype this factor [the presence of Russian specialists in Venezuela] for political purposes, us it as a pretext for continuing the hard line with respect to the government of [President Nicholas] Maduro. For us, this line is unacceptable. We openly tell the Americans about this," Ryabkov said.

