Moscow Considers US Pressure Over Contacts With Venezuela Unacceptable - Ryabkov

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Moscow does not accept US pressure over the interaction between Russia and Venezuela , Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday following talks with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Helsinki

"We understand their [US] desire to overhype this factor [the presence of Russian specialists in Venezuela] for political purposes, us it as a pretext for continuing the hard line with respect to the government of [President Nicholas] Maduro. For us, this line is unacceptable. We openly tell the Americans about this," Ryabkov said.