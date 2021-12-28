Moscow Considers US Threat to Restrict Export of Smartphones as Military Rhetoric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moscow considers Washington's threat to impose restrictions on exports of smartphones and auto parts to Russia as examples of military rhetoric, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation, told Sputnik.

"We have seen a threat recently shared by US media about possible restrictions on their part on the supply of smartphones, parts for aircraft, cars and other products to Russia. We take this as an example of militant rhetoric, as a continuation of threats from Washington," the official said, adding that it is not known who will suffer more from such a decision ” Russian companies and costumers or US exporters.

The diplomat also said that such measures violate norms of the World Trade Organization and "undermine the foundations of the international trading system."