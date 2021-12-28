UrduPoint.com

Moscow Considers US Threat To Restrict Export Of Smartphones As Military Rhetoric

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Considers US Threat to Restrict Export of Smartphones as Military Rhetoric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moscow considers Washington's threat to impose restrictions on exports of smartphones and auto parts to Russia as examples of military rhetoric, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation, told Sputnik.

"We have seen a threat recently shared by US media about possible restrictions on their part on the supply of smartphones, parts for aircraft, cars and other products to Russia. We take this as an example of militant rhetoric, as a continuation of threats from Washington," the official said, adding that it is not known who will suffer more from such a decision ” Russian companies and costumers or US exporters.

The diplomat also said that such measures violate norms of the World Trade Organization and "undermine the foundations of the international trading system."

Related Topics

World Exports Moscow Russia Washington Media From

Recent Stories

The fun-filled TECNO-HiOS event concludes successf ..

The fun-filled TECNO-HiOS event concludes successfully in Lahore

30 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

12 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.