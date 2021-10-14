Moscow Consultations With Taliban Will Focus on Developments in Central Asia - Lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The upcoming Moscow consultations with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will provide an opportunity to discuss the situation in Central Asian countries neighboring Afghanistan, Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Most importantly, this contact will allow representatives of the Taliban and the Russian authorities to exchange views and make judgments about how events will develop in Afghanistan and neighboring countries (in Central Asia)," Karasin said.

Asked if recognition of the new Afghan authorities will be discussed, the senior lawmaker said that it is difficult and counterproductive to determine the agenda of such negotiations in advance.