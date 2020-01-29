Moscow Continues to Study US Mideast Peace Plan - Kremlin

Moscow continues to study the US Middle East peace plan on the settlement of the Israel-Palestine confict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The peace plan sets out a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem and with the United States recognizing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

"We continue to analyze this plan ... Tomorrow, there will be a meeting with Netanyahu and we will receive more information first-hand," Peskov said.