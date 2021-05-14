UrduPoint.com
Moscow Could Convince Palestinian Groups To Halt Shelling Israeli Territory - Diplomat

Fri 14th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia could influence Palestinian groups and convince them to stop shelling Israeli territory, Alexander Ben Zvi, Israel's ambassador to Russia, said, adding that consultations with the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the issue are ongoing.

"Russia has some kind of relationship with various Palestinian groups. [Russia can] Influence Hamas [so they] stop shelling Israel ...

so they stop firing at Israeli territory," the diplomat told the Echo of Moscow radio station when asked what Russia could do in the current situation.

According to Ben Zvi, consultations with the Russian Foreign Ministry are ongoing and he already discussed this issue with Mikhail Bogdanov and Sergey Vershinin, the Russian deputy foreign ministers.

"I can say that such conversations are being conducted, this is a dialogue," the diplomat said.

