Moscow Court Accepts Suit On Terminating Couple's Parenting Rights After Election Protests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Moscow's Perovsky District Court registered a lawsuit filed by prosecutors and asking to strip a married couple of parenting rights for bringing their one-year-old child to an unauthorized rally on July 27, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

"A statement by the Perovskaya inter-district prosecutor's office ... on the deprivation of parental rights has been registered by the court," the press service said.

According to the prosecutors, the couple came to the unauthorized rally in Moscow against authorities' alleged refusal to let a number of opposition candidates to run for local elections with their one-year-old son.

The protest ended with mass arrests.

During the rally, the parents let other people hold their baby, which "put the boy's health and life at risk as well as caused him physical and moral harm," the prosecutors said.

They also stated that "the married couple, while exploiting the child, abused their parental rights to the detriment of the interests of their son."

