Moscow Court Allows Elder Khachaturian Sisters to Communicate With Mother - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Moscow city court has allowed the two elder Khachaturian sisters to communicate with their mother, while the girls are awaiting a jury trial over killing their abusive father, a lawyer told Sputnik.

"The court has granted the defense's request regarding communication with the mother, allowing Krestina and Angelina to communicate with her," Alexey Liptser said.

In July 2018, the three sisters, Krestina, 19, Angelina, 18, and Maria, 17, killed their father in his sleep in their apartment in Moscow. The high-profile case has provoked intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia. The sisters have been charged with premeditated murder, while the defense claims that they acted in self-defense, as their father had physically and psychologically abused them, which has been confirmed by investigators.

The girls were initially put in a pre-trial detention facility, but then were released under house arrest. Later, the sisters were allowed to have their electronic bracelets removed. The girls are banned from using the internet and communicating with anyone other than their lawyers. They are also forbidden to attend mass events.

The two elder siblings, Krestina and Angelina, are facing from eight to 20 years in prison, while Maria is facing admittance into a mental ward instead of prison, as she was determined to have been criminally insane at the moment of the crime and thus cannot be held accountable for her actions. Her case has been severed from that of her siblings. The girl has been allowed to communicate with her mother.