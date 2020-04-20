UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Allows US Espionage Suspect Whelan To Call Parents Twice A Week - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Moscow Court Allows US Espionage Suspect Whelan to Call Parents Twice a Week - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Moscow court on Monday allowed US national Paul Whelan, suspected of espionage, to make calls to his parents twice a month, Vladimir Zherebenkov, the defendant's lawyer, told Sputnik following the hearing.

"The court allowed Whelan to make phone calls to his parents. He can call his mother and father twice a month. We filed a motion to postpone the hearing due to a big threat to Whelan's health and life until April 30, but the judge refused and promised a sparing mode [of hearing], the next hearing will be held tomorrow," Zherebenkov said.

The lawyer added that the court also questioned on Monday the main witness in the case, who insists on his initial testimony.

However, Zherebenkov did not clarify what kind of testimony is in question, since the case is being heard behind closed doors because of its confidentiality. The defense believes that there are contradictions in the case file.

The Russian authorities detained Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, at the end of 2018 over charges of espionage. He may face up to 20 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

