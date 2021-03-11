Moscow Court Approves Navalny to Pay Nearly $5,000 to Businessman Udodov for Moral Damage

The Moscow City Court upheld the verdict of a lower court to recover 350,000 rubles ($4,760) from opposition activist Alexey Navalny in favor of businessman Alexander Udodov, who filed a lawsuit to protect honor and dignity, a court representative told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Moscow City Court upheld the verdict of a lower court to recover 350,000 rubles ($4,760) from opposition activist Alexey Navalny in favor of businessman Alexander Udodov, who filed a lawsuit to protect honor and dignity, a court representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

Moscow's Lublinsky court ruled in mid-December that Navalny must pay 350,000 rubles to Udodov, the founder of real estate company Aforra Group whom he accused of fraud, as compensation for moral damage.

"The Lublinsky court decision on Udodov's claim against Navalny was left unchanged," the court representative said.

Last year, the opposition figure made a number of statements in a video posted to YouTube, considered by the businessman as defaming and untrue. In August, Udodov filed a lawsuit in a bid to claim 500,000 rubles from Navalny as moral damages.