Moscow Court Arrests Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strelkov for Two Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Meshchansky District Court of Moscow on Friday ruled to put former Defense Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (Girkin) in custody until September 18, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.

Strelkov is accused of making public calls to conduct extremist activities online and faces up to 5 years in jail. He was detained on Friday morning.

"Choose a preventive measure for Girkin in the form of detention until September 18," judge Olesya Mendeleeva said.