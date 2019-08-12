Moscow Court Arrests in Absentia Another 2 Syrians in Hero of Russia Peshkov Murder Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Moscow's Basmanny District Court arrested in absentia another two Syrian nationals as part of a case on the 2015 murder of pilot and Hero of Russia Oleg Peshkov, Yunona Tsaryova, the court's press secretary, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Basmanny court accepted the requests of the investigating authorities to ...

detain in absentia Muhammad Nauraz Sokhty and Youssef Sharaf Buzuglyan," Tsaryova said.

A two-month jail term will begin from the moment of extradition or detention of the accused, she added.

In November 2015, a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed a Russian Su-24 attack aircraft over Syria. Peshkov managed to eject but was subsequently killed by militants from the ground.

The court has already arrested in absentia nine Syrians. They are on the international wanted list.