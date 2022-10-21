UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Arrests Journalist Ovsyannikova In Absentia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Moscow Court Arrests Journalist Ovsyannikova in Absentia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled on Thursday that Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova should be arrested in absentia on criminal charges related to the conflict in Ukraine.

"The court upheld the investigators' motion and ordered that Ovsyannikova be taken into custody for two months as a preventive measure," a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

The former editor at public broadcaster Channel One was charged in August with spreading disinformation about the Russian armed forces and placed under house arrest.

The charges carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Ovsyannikova's lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said the journalist had fled house arrest and was living abroad. The Russian Interior Ministry listed her as a wanted fugitive in early October.

Ovsyannikova appeared live on Russian television holding a pacifist poster shortly after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. She was fired from Channel One and briefly hired by German newspaper Welt. She then staged a single-person picket on the embankment overlooking the Kremlin in July.

