The Savelovsky District Court of Moscow on Friday arrested Kira Yarmysh, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's press secretary, for nine days for urging citizens to join an unauthorized rally on January 23, the court told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Savelovsky District Court of Moscow on Friday arrested Kira Yarmysh, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's press secretary, for nine days for urging citizens to join an unauthorized rally on January 23, the court told Sputnik.

The court charged Yarmysh with "violating the procedure established for conducting a meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picket." She faced a maximum of a 10-day arrest or a fine.

Navalny's affiliate was detained on Thursday, the same day as Lyubov Sobol, another close ally of the Russian politician, for urging his supporters to attend the unauthorized street protest.

Navalny was detained on Sunday upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and then placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction. His movement called for unauthorized rallies across Russia on January 23, while First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandr Gorovoy vowed to hold to account those calling for such protests.

Many Western countries have issued statements calling for Navalny's release, whereas the Russian Foreign Ministry advised them to focus on their own domestic issues.