MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Moscow's Basmanny District Court arrested in abstentia Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's ally Vladimir Milov, who is labeled a foreign agent in Russia, on charges of spreading fake information about the Russian Armed Forces, a court official Sputnik on Thursday.

"A measure of restraint has been chosen for Milov in the form of detention in custody from the moment of detention on the territory of the Russian Federation or extradition," the official said.

Milov, who left Russia in 2021 after taking part in unsanctioned protests against Navalny's arrest, was put on the wanted list in June 2022, and a month before that - included in the list of media foreign agents.

Milov served as Russia's deputy energy minister for several months in 2002 and used to be chairman of Russian political party Democratic Choice.