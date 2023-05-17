Moscow Court Arrests Producer Rodnyansky, Director Vyrypaev in Absentia for Fakes on Army

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A Moscow court has arrested well-known film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and film director Ivan Vyrypaev in absentia for spreading fake information about the Russian army, both are put on the international wanted list, court spokesperson Yekaterina Buravtsova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In relation to Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev, decisions were made on arrest in absentia, both were put on the international wanted list," Buravtsova said.