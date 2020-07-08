UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Arrests Treason Suspect Safronov For Two Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Court Arrests Treason Suspect Safronov for Two Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) A district court in Moscow ordered on Tuesday two months of arrest for former journalist Ivan Safronov, suspected of handing classified defense information to a NATO country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Safronov, serving as an adviser to the chief of the Russian space agency Roscosmos since May, was detained earlier in the day. The ex-defense reporter denies the treason charges.

"The court rules to grant the motion of the investigation and place Safronov in custody as a pre-trial restriction for one months and 30 days, until September 6," judge Sergey Ryabtsev, known for handling Paul Whelan's case, said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia May September From Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

53 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

53 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.