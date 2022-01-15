Moscow Court Arrests Two More Members of REvil Hacker Group

The Tverskoy district court of Moscow authorized on Saturday the arrest of Mikhail Golovachuk and Ruslan Khansvyarov, the third and the fourth suspected members of the hacker group REvil accused of large-scale cyberattacks on US companies, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Tverskoy district court of Moscow authorized on Saturday the arrest of Mikhail Golovachuk and Ruslan Khansvyarov, the third and the fourth suspected members of the hacker group REvil accused of large-scale cyberattacks on US companies, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik.

"The court granted the application of the investigation to elect preventive measures in the form of remand in custody for Mikhail Golovachuk," the spokeswoman said, adding that the same was ruled with regards to Khansvyarov.

Khansvyarov and Golovachuk will be under arrest until March 13 on a charge of unlawful use of payment means, under a corresponding article of the Russian Criminal Code.