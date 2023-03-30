UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Arrests WSJ Reporter For 2 Months In Espionage Case

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow has decided to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators asked the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow to arrest the journalist.

"The court granted the petition of the investigation and chose a a measure of restraint for Gershkovich in the form of detention until May 29," the court said.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the US. On instructions from Washington, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms, the FSB said.  He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.

