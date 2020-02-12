UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Authorizes Transfer of 3 Defendants in Baring Vostok Case to House Arrest

A Moscow court has ruled that three defendants in the Baring Vostok case be transferred from a pre-trial detention center to house arrest until April 12, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Wednesday

The detainees in question had been under arrest since February 15, 2019. Last summer, a Moscow court ordered to transfer of two other defendants in the case, namely French banker Philippe Delpal, a partner at the Baring Vostok private equity group, and the group's founder, US national Michael Calvey, to house arrest.

"[We rule] against satisfying the petition of the investigation, and to order a preventive measure in the form of house arrest," a judge said.

Calvey, Delpal and the three other individuals were detained last February on charges of defrauding a Russian lender of 2.5 billion rubles ($39 million). According to the investigation, they offered to pay back the debt to Vostochny Bank with a controlling stake of another company that Calvey owned of allegedly tantamount value. The prosecution has found that the shares are far less valuable, worth an approximate 600,000 rubles at most.

