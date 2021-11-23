Moscow court begins hearings on closing top rights centre

A court in Moscow on Tuesday began hearings into a request by prosecutors to shut down a key centre of Russia's most prominent rights group Memorial

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A court in Moscow on Tuesday began hearings into a request by prosecutors to shut down a key centre of Russia's most prominent rights group Memorial.

Dozens of supporters of Memorial gathered in frigid weather outside the Moscow City Court for the first of two court hearings this week on efforts to shutter the group, founded in 1989 to catalogue Soviet-era crimes.

Tuesday's preliminary hearing was in connection with prosecutors' request to close Memorial's Moscow-based Human Rights Centre, which campaigns for the rights of political prisoners, migrants and other disadvantaged groups.

Prosecutors accuse the centre of violating Russia's law on "foreign agents" and of justifying "terrorism and extremism" by releasing lists of political prisoners that include banned figures like opposition politician Alexei Navalny and members of outlawed groups such as the Jehovah's Witnesses.