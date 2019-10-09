UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Commutes Unauthorized Protest Participant Podkopayev's Sentence To 2 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Moscow Court Commutes Unauthorized Protest Participant Podkopayev's Sentence to 2 Years

The Moscow City Court commuted the sentence to Ivan Podkopayev, a participant in an unauthorized protest rally on July 27 in Moscow, who pepper sprayed police officers, to two from three years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Moscow City Court commuted the sentence to Ivan Podkopayev, a participant in an unauthorized protest rally on July 27 in Moscow, who pepper sprayed police officers, to two from three years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday.

"To acknowledge compensation of damage as a mitigating circumstance, commute the sentence imposed to two years in a general regime penal colony, and to leave the sentence unchanged regarding the rest," Judge Yelena Lavrova announced the ruling.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow July From Court

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

8 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

7 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

37 minutes ago

Northern captain Umar Amin fined for slow over-rat ..

48 minutes ago

Britain preparing to 'take back control' at WTO: m ..

18 seconds ago

Price control efforts bearing fruit: DC Sukkur

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.