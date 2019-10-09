- Home
Moscow Court Commutes Unauthorized Protest Participant Podkopayev's Sentence To 2 Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:32 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Moscow City Court commuted the sentence to Ivan Podkopayev, a participant in an unauthorized protest rally on July 27 in Moscow, who pepper sprayed police officers, to two from three years of imprisonment, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Wednesday.
"To acknowledge compensation of damage as a mitigating circumstance, commute the sentence imposed to two years in a general regime penal colony, and to leave the sentence unchanged regarding the rest," Judge Yelena Lavrova announced the ruling.