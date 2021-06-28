UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Confirms 9-Year Prison Sentence For US Citizen Involved In Fight With Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

Moscow Court Confirms 9-Year Prison Sentence for US Citizen Involved in Fight With Police

A Moscow city court has refused US citizen Trevor Reed's appeal who was sentenced to 9 years in jail for a fight with the police, the court told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) A Moscow city court has refused US citizen Trevor Reed's appeal who was sentenced to 9 years in jail for a fight with the police, the court told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Moscow city court upheld the verdict of the Golovinsky district court of Moscow dated July 30, 2020 against Trevor Reed," the court said.

More Stories From World

