Moscow Court Convicts Navalny In Defamation Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:18 PM

A Moscow court on Saturday convicted top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for defamation, just hours after another court upheld an order for him to serve more than two years in prison in another case

Judge Vera Akimova said Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians Navalny called "traitors" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

The verdict was still being read and a sentence not yet imposed, an AFP journalist in the courtroom said.

More Stories From World

