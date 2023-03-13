Moscow Court Declares Russian Branch of Radio Liberty Bankrupt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The Moscow City Arbitration Court ruled on Monday that US government-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Russia, known as Radio Svoboda (designated as a foreign media agent in Russia), is declared bankrupt, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The court opened bankruptcy proceedings last August at the request of the Moscow office of the Federal Tax Service of Russia due to the radio station's tax debt of just over 6 million rubles ($79,229).