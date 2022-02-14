UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Appeal In Deripaska Business Reputation Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Appeal in Deripaska Business Reputation Case

A Moscow court on Monday upheld the decision of a lower court, which satisfied the claim of businessman Oleg Deripaska for the protection of business reputation against Russian opposition figure and blogger Alexey Navalny and ordered him to remove videos of the plaintiff from YouTube

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) A Moscow court on Monday upheld the decision of a lower court, which satisfied the claim of businessman Oleg Deripaska for the protection of business reputation against Russian opposition figure and blogger Alexey Navalny and ordered him to remove videos of the plaintiff from YouTube.

According to the case files, the court rejected Navalny's complaint against an earlier ruling, which obliged the opposition figure to deny claims made in his YouTube videos about alleged state support provided to Deripaska's companies. The retraction should be made through publications in the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

In addition, Navalny is obliged to delete both videos in question within one day and pay 1 ruble ($0.013) in compensation for moral damage. Should he fail to fulfill the court's decision, the opposition figure will have to pay 50,000 rubles for each day of non-fulfillment.

In early 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.

