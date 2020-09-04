The Basmanny Court in Moscow on Friday dismissed a complaint by the Anti-Corruption Foundation against the Investigative Committee's handling of the case of Alexey Navalny, the foundation's founder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Basmanny Court in Moscow on Friday dismissed a complaint by the Anti-Corruption Foundation against the Investigative Committee's handling of the case of Alexey Navalny, the foundation's founder.

Vyacheslav Gyumadi, a lawyer with the fund, went to court after the investigators failed to inform him about the results of their work on his request to look into a possible attempt on Navalny's life.

The judge remarked that the head office of the Investigative Committee assigned the case to the regional bureau in Western Siberia, where Navalny was hospitalized after falling ill on a flight to Moscow. Gyumadi argued that the case should have been handled by the head office.