Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Against Kremlin Spokesman Peskov

Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Moscow's Presnensky District Court has dismissed the lawsuit filed by opposition figure Alexey Navalny against presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in which he demanded that the latter recant his allegations that the activist was working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), court spokeswoman Lela Kokaya told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the court, the case centers on Peskov's statement about Navalny allegedly receiving guidance from the CIA. In his lawsuit, Navalny asked the court to recognize the claims as invalid and besmirching his honor, dignity and business reputation. The opposition figure also wanted the official website of the Russian presidential administration to publish a rebuttal.

"The Presnensky District Court of Moscow has decided to dismiss the claims of Navalny A. against Peskov D. ... regarding protection of honor, dignity and business reputation," Kokaya said.

In January, Navalny was arrested upon his arrival to Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Navalny is still serving his prison sentence in the Vladimir region.

